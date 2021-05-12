Earnings results for Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Mogo Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.17.

Mogo last issued its earnings results on March 22nd, 2021. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company earned $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. Mogo has generated ($0.67) earnings per share over the last year. Mogo has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Mogo will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mogo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.27%. The high price target for MOGO is $16.00 and the low price target for MOGO is $3.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Mogo has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts' consensus price target of $8.25, Mogo has a forecasted upside of 9.3% from its current price of $7.55. Mogo has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Mogo does not currently pay a dividend. Mogo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)

In the past three months, Mogo insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.16% of the stock of Mogo is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO



Earnings for Mogo are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.39) to ($0.38) per share. The P/E ratio of Mogo is -16.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Mogo has a P/B Ratio of 151.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

