Earnings results for MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.12.

Analyst Opinion on MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MultiPlan in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 35.83%. The high price target for MPLN is $10.00 and the low price target for MPLN is $7.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan does not currently pay a dividend. MultiPlan does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

In the past three months, MultiPlan insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.08% of the stock of MultiPlan is held by institutions.

