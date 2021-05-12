Earnings results for National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28.

National Vision last issued its earnings results on March 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.41 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. National Vision has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,250.8. National Vision has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. National Vision will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for National Vision in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.96%. The high price target for EYE is $58.00 and the low price target for EYE is $42.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

National Vision has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.00, National Vision has a forecasted upside of 2.0% from its current price of $50.02. National Vision has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision does not currently pay a dividend. National Vision does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

In the past three months, National Vision insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.60% of the stock of National Vision is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE



Earnings for National Vision are expected to grow by 56.82% in the coming year, from $0.44 to $0.69 per share. The P/E ratio of National Vision is 1,250.81, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.60. The P/E ratio of National Vision is 1,250.81, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 42.25. National Vision has a PEG Ratio of 20.67. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. National Vision has a P/B Ratio of 5.10. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here