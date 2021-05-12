Earnings results for NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09.

NeoGames last released its earnings results on March 10th, 2021. The reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The business earned $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. NeoGames has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. NeoGames has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. NeoGames will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NeoGames in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 31.11%. The high price target for NGMS is $40.00 and the low price target for NGMS is $27.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NeoGames has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.67, NeoGames has a forecasted downside of 31.1% from its current price of $45.97. NeoGames has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames does not currently pay a dividend. NeoGames does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

In the past three months, NeoGames insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS



Earnings for NeoGames are expected to grow by 51.85% in the coming year, from $0.27 to $0.41 per share.

