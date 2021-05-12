Earnings results for Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.18.

Neoleukin Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings results on March 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Neoleukin Therapeutics has generated ($0.75) earnings per share over the last year. Neoleukin Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Neoleukin Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 111.05%. The high price target for NLTX is $30.00 and the low price target for NLTX is $18.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Neoleukin Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.67, Neoleukin Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 111.0% from its current price of $10.74. Neoleukin Therapeutics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Neoleukin Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Neoleukin Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

In the past three months, Neoleukin Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $324,714.00 in company stock. Only 7.10% of the stock of Neoleukin Therapeutics is held by insiders. 65.70% of the stock of Neoleukin Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX



Earnings for Neoleukin Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.76) to ($1.02) per share. The P/E ratio of Neoleukin Therapeutics is -16.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Neoleukin Therapeutics is -16.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 3.69. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here