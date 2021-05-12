Earnings results for NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)

NICE Ltd is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.08.

NICE last announced its earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $438.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.78 million. NICE has generated $4.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.1. NICE has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. NICE will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NICE in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $288.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.46%. The high price target for NICE is $338.00 and the low price target for NICE is $254.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NICE has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $288.83, NICE has a forecasted upside of 27.5% from its current price of $226.61. NICE has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)

NICE does not currently pay a dividend. NICE does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)

In the past three months, NICE insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.02% of the stock of NICE is held by insiders. 55.94% of the stock of NICE is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE



Earnings for NICE are expected to grow by 10.28% in the coming year, from $4.57 to $5.04 per share. The P/E ratio of NICE is 73.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.60. The P/E ratio of NICE is 73.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 63.31. NICE has a PEG Ratio of 5.21. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. NICE has a P/B Ratio of 6.27. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

