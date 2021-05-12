Earnings results for OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE)

OneSmart International Education Group Limited is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Feb 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04.

Analyst Opinion on OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for OneSmart International Education Group in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE)

OneSmart International Education Group does not currently pay a dividend. OneSmart International Education Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE)

In the past three months, OneSmart International Education Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.70% of the stock of OneSmart International Education Group is held by insiders. Only 29.24% of the stock of OneSmart International Education Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE



Earnings for OneSmart International Education Group are expected to grow by 340.00% in the coming year, from $0.05 to $0.22 per share. The P/E ratio of OneSmart International Education Group is -4.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of OneSmart International Education Group is -4.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. OneSmart International Education Group has a P/B Ratio of 6.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

