Earnings results for Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.63.

Analyst Opinion on Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Oscar Health in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 65.07%. The high price target for OSCR is $44.00 and the low price target for OSCR is $29.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health does not currently pay a dividend. Oscar Health does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

In the past three months, Oscar Health insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $24,014,133.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)



