Earnings results for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings results on March 29th, 2021. The reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $34.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.25 earnings per share over the last year. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 189.97%. The high price target for OSMT is $11.00 and the low price target for OSMT is $8.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.25, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 190.0% from its current price of $3.19. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT)

In the past three months, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.30% of the stock of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT



Earnings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.56) to ($0.75) per share. The P/E ratio of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals is -3.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals is -3.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 1.43. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

