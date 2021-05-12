Earnings results for Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.37.

Ovid Therapeutics last issued its earnings results on March 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm earned $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 million. Ovid Therapeutics has generated ($1.54) earnings per share over the last year. Ovid Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ovid Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.63, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 206.20%. The high price target for OVID is $40.00 and the low price target for OVID is $4.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Ovid Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.63, Ovid Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 206.2% from its current price of $3.47. Ovid Therapeutics has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Ovid Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

In the past three months, Ovid Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 29.80% of the stock of Ovid Therapeutics is held by insiders. 39.59% of the stock of Ovid Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID



Earnings for Ovid Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.33) to ($1.27) per share. The P/E ratio of Ovid Therapeutics is -2.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ovid Therapeutics is -2.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ovid Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 2.38. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

