Earnings results for Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA)

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021.

Panbela Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Panbela Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Panbela Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. Panbela Therapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Panbela Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 98.02%. The high price target for PBLA is $8.00 and the low price target for PBLA is $8.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Panbela Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.00, Panbela Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 98.0% from its current price of $4.04. Panbela Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA)

Panbela Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Panbela Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA)

In the past three months, Panbela Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.53% of the stock of Panbela Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA



