Earnings results for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras is estimated to report earnings on 05/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras last announced its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.76. The company earned $13.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has generated $1.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.9. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.06, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.29%. The high price target for PBR is $14.00 and the low price target for PBR is $9.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings and 6 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras pays a meaningful dividend of 3.04%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is 23.73%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will have a dividend payout ratio of 42.42% next year. This indicates that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

In the past three months, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.26% of the stock of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR



Earnings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.47) to $0.66 per share. The P/E ratio of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is 7.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.60. The P/E ratio of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is 7.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 23.25. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a P/B Ratio of 0.82. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

