Earnings results for PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28.

PGT Innovations last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm earned $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.14 million. PGT Innovations has generated $0.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.0. PGT Innovations has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. PGT Innovations will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PGT Innovations in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.30, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 33.46%. The high price target for PGTI is $23.00 and the low price target for PGTI is $12.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PGT Innovations has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.30, PGT Innovations has a forecasted downside of 33.5% from its current price of $26.00. PGT Innovations has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations does not currently pay a dividend. PGT Innovations does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

In the past three months, PGT Innovations insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $979,194.00 in company stock. Only 4.20% of the stock of PGT Innovations is held by insiders. 88.65% of the stock of PGT Innovations is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI



Earnings for PGT Innovations are expected to grow by 22.11% in the coming year, from $0.95 to $1.16 per share. The P/E ratio of PGT Innovations is 40.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.59. The P/E ratio of PGT Innovations is 40.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.68. PGT Innovations has a P/B Ratio of 3.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

