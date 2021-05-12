Earnings results for Plantronics (NYSE:PLT)

Plantronics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.66. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Plantronics last announced its earnings results on February 4th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. The company earned $484.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.22 million. Plantronics has generated $1.99 earnings per share over the last year. Plantronics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Plantronics will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Plantronics (NYSE:PLT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Plantronics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.01%. The high price target for PLT is $48.00 and the low price target for PLT is $19.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Plantronics (NYSE:PLT)

Plantronics does not currently pay a dividend. Plantronics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Plantronics (NYSE:PLT)

In the past three months, Plantronics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of Plantronics is held by insiders. 96.01% of the stock of Plantronics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Plantronics (NYSE:PLT



Earnings for Plantronics are expected to grow by 2.12% in the coming year, from $1.89 to $1.93 per share. The P/E ratio of Plantronics is -1.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

