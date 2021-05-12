Earnings results for PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

PolyPid Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.56.

PolyPid last released its earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. PolyPid has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. PolyPid has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. PolyPid will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PolyPid in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 181.77%. The high price target for PYPD is $30.00 and the low price target for PYPD is $22.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PolyPid has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.25, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.50, PolyPid has a forecasted upside of 181.8% from its current price of $9.05. PolyPid has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

PolyPid does not currently pay a dividend. PolyPid does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

In the past three months, PolyPid insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.60% of the stock of PolyPid is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD



Earnings for PolyPid are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.80) to ($2.33) per share.

More latest stories: here