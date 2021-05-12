Earnings results for Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.52.

Precision BioSciences last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company earned $8.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. Precision BioSciences has generated ($1.91) earnings per share over the last year. Precision BioSciences has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Precision BioSciences will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Precision BioSciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 122.47%. The high price target for DTIL is $27.00 and the low price target for DTIL is $14.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Precision BioSciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.00, Precision BioSciences has a forecasted upside of 122.5% from its current price of $8.99. Precision BioSciences has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences does not currently pay a dividend. Precision BioSciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

In the past three months, Precision BioSciences insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $751,687.00 in company stock. Only 14.30% of the stock of Precision BioSciences is held by insiders. 48.57% of the stock of Precision BioSciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL



Earnings for Precision BioSciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.21) to ($1.88) per share. The P/E ratio of Precision BioSciences is -4.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Precision BioSciences is -4.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Precision BioSciences has a P/B Ratio of 3.31. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here