Earnings results for Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

Priority Technology last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm earned $106.09 million during the quarter. Priority Technology has generated ($0.50) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.2. Priority Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. Priority Technology will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Priority Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 142.31%. The high price target for PRTH is $18.50 and the low price target for PRTH is $13.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Priority Technology has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.75, Priority Technology has a forecasted upside of 142.3% from its current price of $6.50. Priority Technology has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Priority Technology does not currently pay a dividend. Priority Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH)

In the past three months, Priority Technology insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $435,528.00 in company stock. 88.70% of the stock of Priority Technology is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 5.56% of the stock of Priority Technology is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH



Earnings for Priority Technology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.91) to $0.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Priority Technology is 23.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.70. The P/E ratio of Priority Technology is 23.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 34.96.

