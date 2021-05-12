Earnings results for Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.19.

Profound Medical last released its earnings data on March 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. Profound Medical has generated ($1.37) earnings per share over the last year. Profound Medical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. Profound Medical will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Profound Medical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.08, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 72.68%. The high price target for PROF is $36.00 and the low price target for PROF is $28.25. There are currently 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Profound Medical has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.20, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.08, Profound Medical has a forecasted upside of 72.7% from its current price of $18.58. Profound Medical has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical does not currently pay a dividend. Profound Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

In the past three months, Profound Medical insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 35.90% of the stock of Profound Medical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF



Earnings for Profound Medical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.14) to ($0.53) per share. The P/E ratio of Profound Medical is -15.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Profound Medical is -15.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Profound Medical has a P/B Ratio of 20.20. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here