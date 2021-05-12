Earnings results for Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG)

Progenity, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.83.

Progenity last released its earnings results on March 17th, 2021. The reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 million. Progenity has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Progenity has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Progenity will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Progenity in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 244.00%. The high price target for PROG is $12.00 and the low price target for PROG is $5.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Progenity has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.60, Progenity has a forecasted upside of 244.0% from its current price of $2.50. Progenity has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG)

Progenity does not currently pay a dividend. Progenity does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG)

In the past three months, Progenity insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 80.60% of the stock of Progenity is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 17.08% of the stock of Progenity is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG



Earnings for Progenity are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($5.79) to ($3.30) per share.

