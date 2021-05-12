Earnings results for PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.

PubMatic last announced its earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.57 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. PubMatic has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. PubMatic has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. PubMatic will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PubMatic in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 39.04%. The high price target for PUBM is $64.00 and the low price target for PUBM is $34.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PubMatic has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $50.67, PubMatic has a forecasted upside of 39.0% from its current price of $36.44. PubMatic has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic does not currently pay a dividend. PubMatic does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

In the past three months, PubMatic insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM



Earnings for PubMatic are expected to decrease by -74.63% in the coming year, from $0.67 to $0.17 per share. PubMatic has a PEG Ratio of 6.63. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

