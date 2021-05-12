Earnings results for Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Ramaco Resources last issued its earnings results on February 19th, 2021. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company earned $51.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. Ramaco Resources has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.2. Ramaco Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. Ramaco Resources will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ramaco Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 43.61%. The high price target for METC is $9.00 and the low price target for METC is $4.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ramaco Resources has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.33, Ramaco Resources has a forecasted upside of 43.6% from its current price of $4.41. Ramaco Resources has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources does not currently pay a dividend. Ramaco Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

In the past three months, Ramaco Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 78.65% of the stock of Ramaco Resources is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 67.67% of the stock of Ramaco Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC



Earnings for Ramaco Resources are expected to grow by 2,733.33% in the coming year, from $0.03 to $0.85 per share. The P/E ratio of Ramaco Resources is 88.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.68. The P/E ratio of Ramaco Resources is 88.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 23.08. Ramaco Resources has a P/B Ratio of 1.06. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here