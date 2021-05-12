Earnings results for RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.56.

RAPT Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The firm earned $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. RAPT Therapeutics has generated ($9.89) earnings per share over the last year. RAPT Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for RAPT Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 127.03%. The high price target for RAPT is $51.00 and the low price target for RAPT is $32.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

RAPT Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.00, RAPT Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 127.0% from its current price of $18.50. RAPT Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. RAPT Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

In the past three months, RAPT Therapeutics insiders have sold 474.47% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $26,294.00 in company stock and sold $151,051.00 in company stock. Only 31.00% of the stock of RAPT Therapeutics is held by insiders. 65.02% of the stock of RAPT Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT



Earnings for RAPT Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.18) to ($2.44) per share. The P/E ratio of RAPT Therapeutics is -7.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of RAPT Therapeutics is -7.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. RAPT Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 5.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

