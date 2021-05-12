Earnings results for RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

RealNetworks, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.12.

RealNetworks last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter. RealNetworks has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. RealNetworks has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. RealNetworks will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for RealNetworks in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 147.93%. The high price target for RNWK is $6.00 and the low price target for RNWK is $6.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

RealNetworks does not currently pay a dividend. RealNetworks does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

In the past three months, RealNetworks insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 40.70% of the stock of RealNetworks is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 26.72% of the stock of RealNetworks is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK



The P/E ratio of RealNetworks is -4.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. RealNetworks has a P/B Ratio of 2.42. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

