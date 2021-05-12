Earnings results for Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.72.

Relmada Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 22nd, 2021. The reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.20. Relmada Therapeutics has generated ($2.16) earnings per share over the last year. Relmada Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. Relmada Therapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Relmada Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 66.33%. The high price target for RLMD is $75.00 and the low price target for RLMD is $40.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Relmada Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $57.50, Relmada Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 66.3% from its current price of $34.57. Relmada Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Relmada Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)

In the past three months, Relmada Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $621,812.00 in company stock. Only 9.30% of the stock of Relmada Therapeutics is held by insiders. 64.31% of the stock of Relmada Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD



Earnings for Relmada Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($3.63) to ($4.83) per share. The P/E ratio of Relmada Therapeutics is -16.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Relmada Therapeutics is -16.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Relmada Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 4.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here