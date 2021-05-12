Earnings results for Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Repro Med Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Repro Med Systems last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 22nd, 2021. The reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter. Repro Med Systems has generated $0.01 earnings per share over the last year. Repro Med Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. Repro Med Systems will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Repro Med Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 124.98%. The high price target for KRMD is $16.00 and the low price target for KRMD is $3.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Repro Med Systems has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.17, Repro Med Systems has a forecasted upside of 125.0% from its current price of $3.63. Repro Med Systems has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Repro Med Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Repro Med Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

In the past three months, Repro Med Systems insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 39.00% of the stock of Repro Med Systems is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 65.37% of the stock of Repro Med Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD



Earnings for Repro Med Systems are expected to grow by 83.33% in the coming year, from $0.06 to $0.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Repro Med Systems is -363.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Repro Med Systems is -363.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Repro Med Systems has a P/B Ratio of 12.96. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

