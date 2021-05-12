Earnings results for Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

Romeo Power, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.14.

Romeo Power last posted its earnings results on March 29th, 2021. The reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 million. Romeo Power has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Romeo Power has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Romeo Power will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Romeo Power in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 114.83%. The high price target for RMO is $30.00 and the low price target for RMO is $6.70. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Romeo Power has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.43, Romeo Power has a forecasted upside of 114.8% from its current price of $7.18. Romeo Power has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

Romeo Power does not currently pay a dividend. Romeo Power does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

In the past three months, Romeo Power insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 72.12% of the stock of Romeo Power is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO



Romeo Power has a P/B Ratio of 42.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here