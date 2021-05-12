Earnings results for Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09.

Rush Street Interactive last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The business earned $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million. Rush Street Interactive has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Rush Street Interactive has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Rush Street Interactive in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 97.18%. The high price target for RSI is $30.00 and the low price target for RSI is $21.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Rush Street Interactive has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.67, Rush Street Interactive has a forecasted upside of 97.2% from its current price of $12.51. Rush Street Interactive has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Rush Street Interactive does not currently pay a dividend. Rush Street Interactive does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Rush Street Interactive insiders have sold 972.21% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $101,650.00 in company stock and sold $1,089,900.00 in company stock. 51.89% of the stock of Rush Street Interactive is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

