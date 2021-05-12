Earnings results for Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.22.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings data on March 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has generated ($2.12) earnings per share over the last year. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. Salarius Pharmaceuticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 313.22%. The high price target for SLRX is $5.00 and the low price target for SLRX is $5.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Salarius Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX)

In the past three months, Salarius Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.10% of the stock of Salarius Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. Only 3.77% of the stock of Salarius Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX



Earnings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.54) to ($0.44) per share. The P/E ratio of Salarius Pharmaceuticals is -0.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Salarius Pharmaceuticals is -0.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 0.51. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

