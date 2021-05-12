Earnings results for Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.27.

Analyst Opinion on Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Savara in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 188.07%. The high price target for SVRA is $7.00 and the low price target for SVRA is $3.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Savara has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.67, Savara has a forecasted upside of 188.1% from its current price of $1.62. Savara has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara does not currently pay a dividend. Savara does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA)

In the past three months, Savara insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $269,692.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 4.77% of the stock of Savara is held by insiders. 40.66% of the stock of Savara is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA



Earnings for Savara are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.71) to ($0.48) per share. The P/E ratio of Savara is -1.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Savara is -1.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Savara has a P/B Ratio of 0.66. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

