Earnings results for Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.21.

Selecta Biosciences last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 million. Selecta Biosciences has generated ($1.22) earnings per share over the last year. Selecta Biosciences has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Selecta Biosciences will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Selecta Biosciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 143.24%. The high price target for SELB is $13.00 and the low price target for SELB is $4.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Selecta Biosciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.20, Selecta Biosciences has a forecasted upside of 143.2% from its current price of $2.96. Selecta Biosciences has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. Selecta Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

In the past three months, Selecta Biosciences insiders have bought 28.19% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $86,300.00 in company stock and sold $67,320.00 in company stock. Only 22.40% of the stock of Selecta Biosciences is held by insiders. 56.92% of the stock of Selecta Biosciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)



Earnings for Selecta Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.56) to ($0.23) per share. The P/E ratio of Selecta Biosciences is -3.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Selecta Biosciences is -3.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Selecta Biosciences has a P/B Ratio of 29.60. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

