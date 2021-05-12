Earnings results for Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.21.

Senseonics last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company earned $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. Senseonics has generated ($0.67) earnings per share over the last year. Senseonics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Senseonics will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Senseonics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.69, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.27%. The high price target for SENS is $3.00 and the low price target for SENS is $0.25. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Senseonics has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.67, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $1.69, Senseonics has a forecasted downside of 9.3% from its current price of $1.86. Senseonics has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics does not currently pay a dividend. Senseonics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

In the past three months, Senseonics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $22,195,088.00 in company stock. Only 7.40% of the stock of Senseonics is held by insiders. Only 20.82% of the stock of Senseonics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS



Earnings for Senseonics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.43) to ($0.30) per share. The P/E ratio of Senseonics is -3.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Senseonics is -3.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here