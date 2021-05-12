Earnings results for SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP)

SharpSpring, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

SharpSpring last released its quarterly earnings results on March 15th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm earned $7.66 million during the quarter. SharpSpring has generated ($1.20) earnings per share over the last year. SharpSpring has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SharpSpring in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.14%. The high price target for SHSP is $25.00 and the low price target for SHSP is $13.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SharpSpring has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.40, SharpSpring has a forecasted upside of 28.1% from its current price of $15.14. SharpSpring has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP)

SharpSpring does not currently pay a dividend. SharpSpring does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP)

In the past three months, SharpSpring insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 21.18% of the stock of SharpSpring is held by insiders. 58.67% of the stock of SharpSpring is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP



Earnings for SharpSpring are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.43) to ($0.37) per share. The P/E ratio of SharpSpring is -28.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of SharpSpring is -28.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SharpSpring has a P/B Ratio of 6.06. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

