Earnings results for Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.43.

Shift Technologies last released its earnings data on March 7th, 2021. The reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $73.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.65 million. Shift Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Shift Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. Shift Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Shift Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 91.33%. The high price target for SFT is $18.00 and the low price target for SFT is $13.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Shift Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.00, Shift Technologies has a forecasted upside of 91.3% from its current price of $7.84. Shift Technologies has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Shift Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)

In the past three months, Shift Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.34% of the stock of Shift Technologies is held by insiders. Only 15.31% of the stock of Shift Technologies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT



Earnings for Shift Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.62) to ($1.10) per share. Shift Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 32.67. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

