Earnings results for Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.5.

Sierra Wireless last announced its earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $120.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.28 million. Sierra Wireless has generated ($1.02) earnings per share over the last year. Sierra Wireless has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Sierra Wireless will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sierra Wireless in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 44.44%. The high price target for SWIR is $30.00 and the low price target for SWIR is $10.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Sierra Wireless has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.18, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.50, Sierra Wireless has a forecasted upside of 44.4% from its current price of $13.50. Sierra Wireless has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless does not currently pay a dividend. Sierra Wireless does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR)

In the past three months, Sierra Wireless insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Sierra Wireless is held by insiders. 46.44% of the stock of Sierra Wireless is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR



Earnings for Sierra Wireless are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.78) to ($0.75) per share. The P/E ratio of Sierra Wireless is -8.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Sierra Wireless is -8.04, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sierra Wireless has a P/B Ratio of 1.28. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here