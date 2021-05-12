Earnings results for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 05/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd last posted its earnings results on February 3rd, 2021. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has generated $1.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.4. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd.

Dividend Strength: SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.71%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd is 127.83%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will have a dividend payout ratio of 67.43% next year. This indicates that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

In the past three months, SK Telecom Co.,Ltd insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd is held by insiders. Only 8.05% of the stock of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM



Earnings for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd are expected to grow by 21.79% in the coming year, from $1.79 to $2.18 per share. The P/E ratio of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd is 23.39, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.64. The P/E ratio of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd is 23.39, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 63.30. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a P/B Ratio of 1.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here