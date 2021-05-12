Earnings results for Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 05/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.33.

Sol-Gel Technologies last released its earnings data on March 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. The firm earned ($10.11) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 million. Sol-Gel Technologies has generated ($1.26) earnings per share over the last year. Sol-Gel Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sol-Gel Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 115.83%. The high price target for SLGL is $21.00 and the low price target for SLGL is $21.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Sol-Gel Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Sol-Gel Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL)

In the past three months, Sol-Gel Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 30.88% of the stock of Sol-Gel Technologies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL



Earnings for Sol-Gel Technologies are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.43) to ($2.06) per share. The P/E ratio of Sol-Gel Technologies is -7.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Sol-Gel Technologies is -7.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sol-Gel Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 3.79. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

