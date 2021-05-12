Earnings results for Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Soliton, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.19.

Soliton last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Soliton has generated ($1.00) earnings per share over the last year. Soliton has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Soliton will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Soliton in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.90%. The high price target for SOLY is $25.00 and the low price target for SOLY is $16.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Soliton has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.33, Soliton has a forecasted downside of 8.9% from its current price of $22.32. Soliton has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Soliton does not currently pay a dividend. Soliton does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY)

In the past three months, Soliton insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.30% of the stock of Soliton is held by insiders. Only 14.97% of the stock of Soliton is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY



Earnings for Soliton are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.78) to ($0.93) per share. The P/E ratio of Soliton is -29.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Soliton is -29.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Soliton has a P/B Ratio of 36.59. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

