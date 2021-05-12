Earnings results for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Sotera Health Company is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16.

Sotera Health last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 8th, 2021. The reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.29 million. Its revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sotera Health has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Sotera Health has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Sotera Health will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sotera Health in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 32.75%. The high price target for SHC is $35.00 and the low price target for SHC is $31.00. There are currently 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sotera Health has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 10 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.75, Sotera Health has a forecasted upside of 32.8% from its current price of $24.67. Sotera Health has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Sotera Health does not currently pay a dividend. Sotera Health does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

In the past three months, Sotera Health insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $375,395,935.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC



Earnings for Sotera Health are expected to grow by 81.58% in the coming year, from $0.38 to $0.69 per share.

