Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.36.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings results on March 29th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.14) earnings per share over the last year. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 212.50%. The high price target for SPPI is $12.00 and the low price target for SPPI is $7.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.75, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 212.5% from its current price of $3.12. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $371,719.00 in company stock. Only 5.04% of the stock of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 63.56% of the stock of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.30) to ($0.99) per share. The P/E ratio of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is -2.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is -2.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 1.85. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

