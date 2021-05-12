Earnings results for STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN)

Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

STRATA Skin Sciences last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 23rd, 2021. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. STRATA Skin Sciences has generated ($0.11) earnings per share over the last year. STRATA Skin Sciences has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. STRATA Skin Sciences will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for STRATA Skin Sciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 174.19%. The high price target for SSKN is $6.00 and the low price target for SSKN is $3.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

STRATA Skin Sciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.25, STRATA Skin Sciences has a forecasted upside of 174.2% from its current price of $1.55. STRATA Skin Sciences has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences does not currently pay a dividend. STRATA Skin Sciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN)

In the past three months, STRATA Skin Sciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 42.90% of the stock of STRATA Skin Sciences is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 24.50% of the stock of STRATA Skin Sciences is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN)



Earnings for STRATA Skin Sciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.14) to ($0.07) per share. The P/E ratio of STRATA Skin Sciences is -11.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of STRATA Skin Sciences is -11.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. STRATA Skin Sciences has a P/B Ratio of 1.78. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

