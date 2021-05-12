Earnings results for Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Strongbridge Biopharma plc is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.24.

Strongbridge Biopharma last announced its earnings results on March 2nd, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm earned $8.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. Strongbridge Biopharma has generated ($1.10) earnings per share over the last year. Strongbridge Biopharma has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. Strongbridge Biopharma will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Strongbridge Biopharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 209.92%. The high price target for SBBP is $10.00 and the low price target for SBBP is $5.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Strongbridge Biopharma has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. Strongbridge Biopharma has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Strongbridge Biopharma does not currently pay a dividend. Strongbridge Biopharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP)

In the past three months, Strongbridge Biopharma insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.60% of the stock of Strongbridge Biopharma is held by insiders. 58.27% of the stock of Strongbridge Biopharma is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP



Earnings for Strongbridge Biopharma are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.75) to ($0.56) per share. The P/E ratio of Strongbridge Biopharma is -2.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Strongbridge Biopharma has a P/B Ratio of 1.82. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

