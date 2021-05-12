Earnings results for Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.19.

Summit Wireless Technologies last released its earnings data on March 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business earned $1.04 million during the quarter. Summit Wireless Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Summit Wireless Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. Summit Wireless Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 12th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Summit Wireless Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 119.47%. The high price target for WISA is $6.00 and the low price target for WISA is $5.50. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Summit Wireless Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.75, Summit Wireless Technologies has a forecasted upside of 119.5% from its current price of $2.62. Summit Wireless Technologies has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

Summit Wireless Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Summit Wireless Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

In the past three months, Summit Wireless Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.69% of the stock of Summit Wireless Technologies is held by insiders. Only 1.51% of the stock of Summit Wireless Technologies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA



The P/E ratio of Summit Wireless Technologies is -0.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Summit Wireless Technologies is -0.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Summit Wireless Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 5.46. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here