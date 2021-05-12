Earnings results for SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH)

SWK Holdings Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 05/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

SWK last released its quarterly earnings data on March 30th, 2021. The reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The business earned $10.90 million during the quarter. SWK has generated $1.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.5. SWK has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SWK in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 46.87%. The high price target for SWKH is $23.00 and the low price target for SWKH is $23.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SWK has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.00, SWK has a forecasted upside of 46.9% from its current price of $15.66. SWK has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH)

SWK does not currently pay a dividend. SWK does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH)

In the past three months, SWK insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of SWK is held by insiders. 87.59% of the stock of SWK is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH



Earnings for SWK are expected to decrease by -1.23% in the coming year, from $1.62 to $1.60 per share. The P/E ratio of SWK is 21.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.59. The P/E ratio of SWK is 21.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.34. SWK has a PEG Ratio of 0.83. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. SWK has a P/B Ratio of 0.85. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

