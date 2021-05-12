Earnings results for Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.46.

Synlogic last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 24th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Synlogic has generated ($1.70) earnings per share over the last year. Synlogic has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Synlogic will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Synlogic in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 292.01%. The high price target for SYBX is $15.00 and the low price target for SYBX is $10.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Synlogic has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.25, Synlogic has a forecasted upside of 292.0% from its current price of $3.38. Synlogic has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic does not currently pay a dividend. Synlogic does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)

In the past three months, Synlogic insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 17.95% of the stock of Synlogic is held by insiders. 39.53% of the stock of Synlogic is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX



Earnings for Synlogic are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.65) to ($1.46) per share. The P/E ratio of Synlogic is -2.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Synlogic is -2.07, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Synlogic has a P/B Ratio of 0.70. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

