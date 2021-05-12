Earnings results for TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/13/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.65.

TCR2 Therapeutics last released its earnings results on March 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.55). TCR2 Therapeutics has generated ($4.62) earnings per share over the last year. TCR2 Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TCR2 Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.29, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 123.81%. The high price target for TCRR is $56.00 and the low price target for TCRR is $32.00. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TCR2 Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 8 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.29, TCR2 Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 123.8% from its current price of $19.34. TCR2 Therapeutics has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. TCR2 Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

In the past three months, TCR2 Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 27.99% of the stock of TCR2 Therapeutics is held by insiders. 82.05% of the stock of TCR2 Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR



Earnings for TCR2 Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.44) to ($2.49) per share. The P/E ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics is -7.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics is -7.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. TCR2 Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 2.90. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

