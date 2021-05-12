Earnings results for Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.57. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.58.

Teekay LNG Partners last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $148.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.96 million. Teekay LNG Partners has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.6. Teekay LNG Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Teekay LNG Partners will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Teekay LNG Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.12%. The high price target for TGP is $15.50 and the low price target for TGP is $14.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Teekay LNG Partners has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.75, Teekay LNG Partners has a forecasted downside of 2.1% from its current price of $15.07. Teekay LNG Partners has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.57%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Teekay LNG Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Teekay LNG Partners is 64.25%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Teekay LNG Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 42.12% next year. This indicates that Teekay LNG Partners will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP)

In the past three months, Teekay LNG Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 23.07% of the stock of Teekay LNG Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP



Earnings for Teekay LNG Partners are expected to grow by 13.28% in the coming year, from $2.41 to $2.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Teekay LNG Partners is 13.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.60. The P/E ratio of Teekay LNG Partners is 13.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 29.73. Teekay LNG Partners has a P/B Ratio of 0.73. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here