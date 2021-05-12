Earnings results for Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.7. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.25.

Teekay Tankers last announced its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The shipping company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $69.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.98 million. Teekay Tankers has generated $1.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.1. Teekay Tankers has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. Teekay Tankers will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Teekay Tankers in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.68%. The high price target for TNK is $22.00 and the low price target for TNK is $14.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers does not currently pay a dividend. Teekay Tankers does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)

In the past three months, Teekay Tankers insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 28.85% of the stock of Teekay Tankers is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK



Earnings for Teekay Tankers are expected to decrease by -77.73% in the coming year, from $5.12 to $1.14 per share. The P/E ratio of Teekay Tankers is 2.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.59. The P/E ratio of Teekay Tankers is 2.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 29.73. Teekay Tankers has a PEG Ratio of 3.47. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Teekay Tankers has a P/B Ratio of 0.47. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

