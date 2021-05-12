Earnings results for TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

TELA Bio, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.63.

TELA Bio last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. TELA Bio has generated ($17.10) earnings per share over the last year. TELA Bio has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. TELA Bio will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TELA Bio in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 63.22%. The high price target for TELA is $24.00 and the low price target for TELA is $18.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TELA Bio has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.50, TELA Bio has a forecasted upside of 63.2% from its current price of $12.56. TELA Bio has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

TELA Bio does not currently pay a dividend. TELA Bio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

In the past three months, TELA Bio insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 19.70% of the stock of TELA Bio is held by insiders. 67.59% of the stock of TELA Bio is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA



Earnings for TELA Bio are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.20) to ($2.00) per share. The P/E ratio of TELA Bio is -4.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of TELA Bio is -4.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. TELA Bio has a P/B Ratio of 4.63. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here