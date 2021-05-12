Earnings results for TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.2.

TFF Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. TFF Pharmaceuticals has generated ($5.31) earnings per share over the last year. TFF Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. TFF Pharmaceuticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TFF Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 218.57%. The high price target for TFFP is $37.00 and the low price target for TFFP is $18.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TFF Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.50, TFF Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 218.6% from its current price of $9.26. TFF Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP)

TFF Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. TFF Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP)

In the past three months, TFF Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $11,284,351.00 in company stock. Only 10.40% of the stock of TFF Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. Only 24.28% of the stock of TFF Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP



Earnings for TFF Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.89) to ($0.62) per share. The P/E ratio of TFF Pharmaceuticals is -3.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of TFF Pharmaceuticals is -3.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 6.17. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

