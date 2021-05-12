Earnings results for The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/13/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23.

The AZEK last posted its earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm earned $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.60 million. The AZEK has generated $0.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.9. The AZEK has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 13th, 2021. The AZEK will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 13th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The AZEK in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.22, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.39%. The high price target for AZEK is $55.00 and the low price target for AZEK is $34.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings, 13 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The AZEK has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.74, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.22, The AZEK has a forecasted downside of 7.4% from its current price of $47.75. The AZEK has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK does not currently pay a dividend. The AZEK does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK)

In the past three months, The AZEK insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,877,702.00 in company stock. 94.35% of the stock of The AZEK is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK



Earnings for The AZEK are expected to grow by 12.99% in the coming year, from $0.77 to $0.87 per share. The P/E ratio of The AZEK is 80.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.59. The P/E ratio of The AZEK is 80.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.68. The AZEK has a P/B Ratio of 5.66. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

